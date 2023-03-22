Even as reported new covid cases continue to decline across most of Northwest Georgia, three more deaths were reported in the week ending Wednesday.
Deaths were posted in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties after none for the week ending March 14, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There were 65 new cases across our five counties, the same as the previous week but with Bartow showing an uptick.
The continuing decline in new covid cases -- as well as a drop in flu reports -- mean visitor restrictions at the Atrium Health hospitals are easing.
Most patients now at Atrium Health Floyd, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center are now allowed up to four visitors in their rooms at one time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
“Making it easier to visit will certainly bring some cheer to both our patients and their visitors. We will still require some limits to make everyone stay safe," says Sheila Bennett, senior vice president and chief of patient services at Atrium Health Floyd, in a media release.
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center's "mask requirement is still in place ... We follow the CDC guidelines on this so that could be changing soon," says John Manasso, the healthcare system's director of external communications.
We did not get a response from Advent Health about the Redmond and Gordon hospitals.
The breakdown of new cases over the past seven days:
Floyd: 16 new cases vs. 27 for the week ending March 15.
Bartow: 29 cases vs. 19.
Gordon: 7 cases vs. 9.
Polk: 11 cases vs. 8.
Chattooga: 2 cases, the same as the previous week.
Statewide: 1,741 new cases were reported, down from 1,826, and 36 additional deaths, boosting the pandemic total to 35,189 in three years.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.