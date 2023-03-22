floyd Visitor Guidelines 2023
Even as reported new covid cases continue to decline across most of Northwest Georgia, three more deaths were reported in the week ending Wednesday.

Deaths were posted in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties after none for the week ending March 14, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There were 65 new cases across our five counties, the same as the previous week but with Bartow showing an uptick.

