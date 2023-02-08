3 more covid deaths, 4 others from 'probable' cases in the past week across Northwest Georgia By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three additional deaths, four others lost to probable factors from the virus and 250 new positive covid tests from the past seven days confirm the pandemic is still a health risk in Northwest Georgia.Those are the numbers posted Wednesday afternoon in the Georgia Department of Public Health's weekly virus update.Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties each lost one resident to the virus in the seven days ending Wednesday. Probable deaths were reported in Floyd, Bartow (2) and Polk counties as well.The summary shows 250 new cases were reported, up from 148 posted as of Feb. 1. The local breakdown:Floyd: 93 new cases vs. 38 as of Feb. 1.Bartow: 84 cases vs. 55.Gordon: 41 cases, up from 32.Polk: 25 positive tests vs. 19.Chattooga: 7 new cases vs 4.Hospitals: No new reports as of Wednesday afternoon.Statewide: 5,285 new cases were reported, down from 5,354 in the previous week. Another 69 fatalities were reported, down from 125 a week earlier.Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents as well as 1 each in Gordon, Chattooga. State posts highest death count in four-plus months Region sees lowest number of new covid cases reported since September; virus claims 454th Floyd resident 5 more covid deaths, including 3 Floyd residents, in the past week. Reported new cases drop here, across Georgia Today's Weather Right Now 73° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 52% Cloud Coverage: 78% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:32:18 AM Sunset: 06:17:41 PM Today Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Overcast with rain showers at times. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kamala Harris touts Biden administration climate agenda in Georgia Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status Georgia Supreme Court upholds local referendum opposing Spaceport Camden State & Region Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors Family of slain “Cop City” activist wants answers General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law