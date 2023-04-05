Three more Floyd County residents have died from covid over the past seven days even as reported new cases drop to the single digits in area counties.
Nine new reported cases of the virus were posed for the the week ending Wednesday afternoon, among the fewest we've seen since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In all, four additional deaths were reported in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties, with the fourth occurring in Gordon County. In 37 months, the virus has claimed 1,460 people in the region as well as another 281 from related causes.
In Wednesday's briefing, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, said covid continues to hit our older residents hard, especially those over 65.
"A few of the deaths we've had in each of our counties are age 60 or older," he says.
The breakdown of the 37 new cases reported over the past seven days:
Floyd: 9 new cases vs. 19 for the week ending March 29.
Bartow: 14 cases vs. 21.
Gordon: 4 cases vs. 10.
Polk: 8 cases, the same as the previous week.
Chattooga: 2 cases, up from 1.
Statewide, 1,670 new virus cases were confirmed and 46 people died.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this news report.