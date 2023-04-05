coviddeathsga040523

This chart shows the ages of those who have died from covid in Georgia since March 2020, including the race of each victim.

 Georgia Department of Public Health

Three more Floyd County residents have died from covid over the past seven days even as reported new cases drop to the single digits in area counties.

Nine new reported cases of the virus were posed for the the week ending Wednesday afternoon, among the fewest we've seen since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this news report.

