COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Covid continued to claim Northwest Georgians in the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon. Two more Floyd residents as well as two others in Bartow died from the virus.

Another Floyd resident died from causes associated with the virus as did a Polk County resident, the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.

