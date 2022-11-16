2 Floyd, 2 Bartow residents among latest covid victims; 74 new cases here in the week ending Wednesday. By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Covid continued to claim Northwest Georgians in the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon. Two more Floyd residents as well as two others in Bartow died from the virus.Another Floyd resident died from causes associated with the virus as did a Polk County resident, the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 1,405 Northwest Georgians have died with another 261 deaths linked to "probable" factors. Georgia saw 77 deaths last week, pushing the pandemic total to 33,975.An additional 74 cases of the virus were reported between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16 with almost half -- 36 -- coming from Floyd. The county-by-county updates show:♦ Floyd: 36 cases vs. 31 for the week ending Nov. 9.♦ Bartow: 13 vs. 34 cases.♦ Gordon: 12 vs. 11 cases.♦ Polk: Eight vs. 22 cases.♦ Chattooga: Five vs. one case.On Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 16 covid patients under care vs. 18 on Tuesday.♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 12 patients, down two from Tuesday.♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 4 patients, no change.♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.The free test site will close Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents as well as 1 each from Bartow, Gordon. Region posts 99 new cases; no free tests Friday Covid claims 5 more NWGA over the past seven days, 107 new cases the most in four weeks Covid claimed 2 Floyd residents last week, 1 from Bartow Today's Weather Right Now 51° Sunny Humidity: 41% Cloud Coverage: 9% Wind: 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:14:30 AM Sunset: 05:35:44 PM Today A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared Kevin Tanner returning to state government Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures State & Region Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff