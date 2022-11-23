Even as covid numbers "are quite low compared to what we've had in the pandemic," the virus continues to put area residents in the hospital, says Dr. Gary Voccio.
As of midday Wednesday, 18 covid patients were in Rome's two hospitals, up four from the previous day.
The covid vaccine and boosters will keep most people from getting "acutely sick" or worse, says Voccio, health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, in his latest video message.
The state's weekly summary showed three more covid deaths in Northwest Georgia -- one each in Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties -- in addition to two probable deaths, one in Bartow and one in Polk.
The state recorded 67 deaths, enough to push the pandemic death toll in Georgia to 34,042.
Northwest Georgia also saw 67 new virus cases in the week ending Nov. 23. The county-by-county updates show:
Floyd: 18 cases vs. 36 cases for the week ending Nov. 16.
Bartow: 27 cases, up from 13.
Gordon: Eight cases, down from 12.
Polk: 10 cases, up two from the previous week.
Chattooga: Four cases, down one.
On Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 18 covid patients under care compared to 14 on Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 12 patients, up three from Tuesday.
AdventHealth Redmond: Six patients, up one.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free covid test site will close Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25. Normally, the free test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.