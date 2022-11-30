COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Northwest Georgia saw a surprising increase in new covid cases for the week ending Wednesday. Also up week over week: The number of virus patients being treated at Rome's two hospitals.

A single fatality from Floyd County was posted between Nov. 24 and 30. It was the 444th covid death here since March 2020, with the regional toll now at 1,409. Another 263 people have died from probable covid-related issues.

