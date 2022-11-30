Northwest Georgia saw a surprising increase in new covid cases for the week ending Wednesday. Also up week over week: The number of virus patients being treated at Rome's two hospitals.
A single fatality from Floyd County was posted between Nov. 24 and 30. It was the 444th covid death here since March 2020, with the regional toll now at 1,409. Another 263 people have died from probable covid-related issues.
Georgia lost 32 residents to covid in the same week, down considerably from recent reports from the state Department of Public Health. The pandemic has killed 34,072 Georgians, with another 6,998 dying from probable causes associated with the virus.
Last week, Thanksgiving week, Northwest Georgia saw 114 people test positive compared to 67 the previous seven days. The county-by-county updates show:
Floyd: 44 cases vs. 18 for the week ending Nov. 23.
Bartow: 35 cases, up from 27.
Gordon: 12 cases, up from 8.
Polk: 15 cases, up from 10.
Chattooga: 8 cases, up from 4 a week earlier.
Rome’s hospitals reported 24 patients under care Wednesday compared to 18 on Nov. 23.
Atrium Health Floyd: 16 patients.
AdventHealth Redmond: 8 patients.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.