Greg Shropshire (standing), new coordinator for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority EnVision Center, briefs members of the authority on a character and leadership program for young men Wednesday. Shropshire said he’s got to be willing to have uncomfortable conversations with young men to help them grow and not just talk about the latest sports results.
Volunteers Fabiola Ledezma (from left), Sandra Hernandez, Rachel Beeman, Envision Center Director Greg Shropshire, Megan Hunt and Mon’Trell Millsap deliver hot meals to residents of the Willingham Village public housing community Friday.
KEMET Robotics program director Greg Shropshire talks about the work the children in the group do to create machines and learn engineering skills Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. The program is one of several organizations that share the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, which was once part of the old Main High School in North Rome. (Jeremy Stewart/RN-T.com)
Dr. Jon Hershey and Greg Shropshire of Georgia Highland’s Community Watch. They interviewed the nine City Commission candidates on Monday; the five-part program is below.
Envision Center Director Greg Shropshire shows Shawana Sullivan how to use the blood pressure kiosk at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority’s Frost and Barron high rise apartments.
City Commissioner Milton Slack and 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia member Greg Shropshire talk at Soul Fest in Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (Blake Doss / RN-T)
At the beginning of each edition of Georgia Highlands' Community Watch program, co-hosts Greg Shropshire and Jon Hershey shared a greeting. Whether in studio or via Zoom amid safety protocols, the exchange was genuine.
They then teamed up for a 30-minute interview and conversation about breaking news and other key topics in Northwest Georgia with the guest of the week. Both were focused on delivering critical information to their television and web audiences.
Friday morning, that breaking news was about Shropshire, a veteran educator with Rome City Schools, a consultant, a principal behind each summer's Foundation Camp and one of the most active people you'd find in multiple community groups.
Friends confirm Shropshire died Friday morning following a wreck late Thursday in Cobb County. He had been transported by helicopter to Kennestone Hospital where he passed around 5 a.m. Friday. His family, friends and numerous colleagues are devastated.
He served Rome City Schools as an educator at the Rome Transitional Academy from July of 2006 until April of 2019 where he was instrumental in providing not only education but also mentorships for students.
“Greg Shropshire was a pillar in our community and a really great person. He was instrumental in the success of our students in our Brother 2 Brother/GHAME program which supports our students and helps them remain successful in college," says Mike Hobbs, the new president of Georgia Highlands. "This summer, I had the privilege of experiencing Foundation Camp for the first time, which is a partnership between Georgia Highlands College and the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia. Greg, who served as a director, kept the focus of that yearly camp on the foundations of academics, brotherhood and self-respect, and I am proud to have met Greg who helped GHC continue to be involved in helping the youth in our community through this camp gain confidence in pursuing a college degree.
"In Greg’s words on Foundation Camp, ‘If they leave with the motivation they can attend college, then we’ve done what we wanted to do.’ And I think that commitment to community and to the youth in our community really highlights the kind of amazing person Greg was. Our hearts are with his friends and family during this time. We will never forget the impact he had on the students at Georgia Highlands College, and we will commit to continuing his legacy at our college and in our community.”
Tributes also are filling Shropshire's Facebook page, including one from Dan Bevels of Atrium Health Floyd who had lunch with him last week to continue this discussion on community issues. Asked for additional comment, Bevels shared the following:
“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Greg in recent years and, through that work, we became friends. Our conversations were always heartfelt and frank, as anyone who knew him would expect. I appreciated his wisdom, honesty and grace as we worked together to address systemic barriers to care that exist for many in our community. His passing is a significant loss for our community and heartbreaking to me personally.”
His community service included two stints as president of 100 Black Men or Rome-Northwest Georgia. He's especially credited with introducing Foundation Camp to the group and for helping establish of robotics in area school systems.
Shropshire held an associates degree from Georgia Highlands College, bachelor's in African American Studies from Morehouse College and a master's in Instructional Technology from Lesley University. He also completed additional graduate studies at Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya, according to his biography on GlobalMindED, a network of those helping connect and mentor students.