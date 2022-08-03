Georgia gas tax break extended to Sept. 12; state gas prices down almost 60 cents a gallon in past 30 days. By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Aug 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Georgia has extended the gas tax suspension for another month, with the break now expected to expire on Sept. 12.The 29.1-cent discount was set to expire Aug. 14. It was the latest extension since prices soared this year; the first was to last from March 18 through May 31.The decision comes as the average price of a gallon of gasoline has plummeted almost 60 cents in a month -- from $4.29 to $3.70 as of Wednesday morning. A year ago, we were paying $2.92 a gallon.The average prices as of Wednesday morning from AAA:♦ Floyd: $3.69, down 2 cents from Monday.♦ Bartow: $3.66, down 6 cents.♦ Gordon: $3.54, down a penny.♦ Polk: $3.76, down 8 cents.♦ Chattooga: $3.50, up 4 cents. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Floyd Police: Wrong way driver on U.S. 27 dies after being hit head-on during intense thunderstorm; 11th death on Rome/Floyd roads this year. Around Town: Convenience store and more in West Rome? Ball cup is out of this world. Something smelly (and welcome) in Bartow. Silver Creek man charged with homicide by vehicle, other counts following wreck that Floyd Police say killed a passenger in his truck The DeSoto, Celanese and former Toys R Us all have cameos in the just-released teaser trailer for 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. Today's Weather Right Now 75° Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 39% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:53:02 AM Sunset: 08:39:50 PM Today Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Department of Revenue issues tax guidance on new personhood definition Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with full hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record State & Region Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall Poll finds Kemp, Abrams statistically tied Walker wins national law-enforcement group’s endorsement