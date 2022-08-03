Georgia gas price chart

Georgia has extended the gas tax suspension for another month, with the break now expected to expire on Sept. 12.

The 29.1-cent discount was set to expire Aug. 14. It was the latest extension since prices soared this year; the first was to last from March 18 through May 31.

