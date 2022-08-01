Just in time for back to school (i.e., less vacation driving), Georgia gas prices fell another 13 cents a gallon last week.

But a check of local prices shows a wide range of what you'll pay at the pump -- plus the state tax is scheduled to return in two weeks.

