Media release: Average gasoline prices in Georgia have risen 19.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46/gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.
Prices in Georgia are 51.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.59/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
A Hometown check Monday morning found these price ranges:
Rome: $4.25 to $4.59 a gallon.
Cartersville: $4.26 to $4.59.
Calhoun: $4.27 to $4.49.
Cedartown: $4.39 to $4.58
The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01/gallontoday. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94/gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average going back five years:
June 13, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)
June 13, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
June 13, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
June 13, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
June 13, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."