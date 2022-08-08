Media release: Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. The average price fell another 14 cents last week.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 63 cents less than last month and 66 cents more than this time last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In