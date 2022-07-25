From media releases: Georgia gas prices dropped 14 cents a gallon compared to a week ago.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 52 cents less than last month and 94 cents more than this time last year.

