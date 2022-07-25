From media releases: Georgia gas prices dropped 14 cents a gallon compared to a week ago.
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 52 cents less than last month and 94 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are paying an average of $14.10 more at the pump than last year.
“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
Said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: "Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week or 40 days in a row. The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe."
Since July 18, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 17 cents to $4.36 (subject to change overnight). According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 228.4 million barrels, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week. If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see lower pump prices this week.
Across Northwest Georgia, the average per-gallon prices were:
Floyd: $3.86
Bartow: $3.83
Gordon: $3.70
Polk: $3.93
Chattooga: $3.72
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.00), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.97) and Athens ($3.95).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Columbus ($3.74), Valdosta ($3.64) and Albany ($3.61).