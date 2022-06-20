From media releases. Georgia gas prices dropped a penny a gallon compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday's state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 34 cents more than last month, and $1.58 more than this time last year. It now costs motorists $67.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Paying nearly $24 more at the pump than last year.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 a gallon on Monday. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92 gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."
Local averages on Monday ranges from $4.40 in Floyd County to $4.46 in Bartow County and $4.50 in Polk County.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few days,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict if gas prices will decline this week, but should be prepared to deal with price fluctuations at the pump for the rest of the summer.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $4.98 (subject to change overnight). According to information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels a day to 9.09 million barrels a day. The slight drop in gas demand has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.