Relaxdemo

Demolition is about to begin on the former Relax Inn and surrounding buildings, with construction of The Point up next.

An excavator was on site Tuesday with a goal of “all vertical demolition done by the end of December,” says Craig McDaniel, who’s wearing two hats on this one: a Realtor with Toles, Temple & Wright behind the property sale and a Rome City Commission member who’s campaigned to clean up the Martha Berry corridor.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In