An older driver traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 27 Tuesday afternoon grazed a Chattooga County sheriff's deputy's car and then came to a stop in a blinding rain where she was hit head-on.
The driver, believed to be in her 80s, died from her injuries. Her name was being held pending notification of her family, says Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department. She was the 11th person to die on Rome/Floyd roads this year.
The accidents unfolded as follows, according to Fincher:
Authorities were alerted to a wrong way driver at 5:35 p.m. on U.S. 27 as she was headed north in the southbound lane.
She then struck Deputy Marvin Armstrong's vehicle, causing minor damage. Armstrong and his two passengers escaped injury.
The wrong way driver continued but then slowed, perhaps coming to a stop. At the time, a driving rain was over the area near the Floyd/Chattooga line.
A southbound Ford Flex driven by Crystal Morris of LaFayette slammed into the wrong way vehicle, apparently unable to see it until right on the headlights.
Morris was taken to Atrium Health Floyd with serious injuries.
The second accident happened at 5:38 p.m.
Motorists who witnessed the accident said it happened north of the Ga. 156 intersection on the highway and that multiple emergency units were on the scene. They also said the area was being pelted by rain.
Just before 5 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an advisory about a strong storm over Summerville that was moving southeast at 15 mph. It was packing 40 mph winds, heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.