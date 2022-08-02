An older driver traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 27 Tuesday afternoon grazed a Chattooga County sheriff's deputy's car and then came to a stop in a blinding rain where she was hit head-on.

The driver, believed to be in her 80s, died from her injuries. Her name was being held pending notification of her family, says Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department. She was the 11th person to die on Rome/Floyd roads this year.

