Here's what to find results from Tuesday's primary runoff vote:

Statewide:

-This is the entire ballot including the four Democratic runoff races. Click Georgia.

-These are the Floyd County results. Floyd

-These are the Bartow County results. Bartow

PREVIOUSLY

The final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be shaped today as the primary runoff is held across the state.

For most, this is a Democrats-only affair as four races atop the state ballot are to be decided. Both local and statewide Republican nominees were decided in the May 24 primary.

Those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to do so in the primary.

Floyd County Elections Chief Pete McDonald expects only "several hundred" people to vote today, matching the turnout for both advanced and absentee voting for the runoff.

The sample ballot:

♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.

♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen

♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn

♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson.

♦ The board also will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, to certify the June 21 vote in Floyd County.

