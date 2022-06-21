First state results are coming in from Tuesday's primary runoff elections. Jun 21, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's what to find results from Tuesday's primary runoff vote:Statewide:-This is the entire ballot including the four Democratic runoff races. Click Georgia.-These are the Floyd County results. Floyd-These are the Bartow County results. BartowPREVIOUSLYThe final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be shaped today as the primary runoff is held across the state.For most, this is a Democrats-only affair as four races atop the state ballot are to be decided. Both local and statewide Republican nominees were decided in the May 24 primary.Those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to do so in the primary.Floyd County Elections Chief Pete McDonald expects only "several hundred" people to vote today, matching the turnout for both advanced and absentee voting for the runoff.The sample ballot:♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson.♦ The board also will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, to certify the June 21 vote in Floyd County. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unitUPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadEast Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soonUpdated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured.Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this weekIndustrial building damaged by large fire2 arrested on meth charge near Three Mile RoadPOLICE CALLS: 6/10-6/17/22Around Town: Ledbetters, Charlie Williams tag-team 2 new projects and Rant of the Week: School security is a must'We're pretty close': Crowds line Broad Street for Rome's Juneteenth parade Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 88° Sunny Humidity: 43% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:29 AM Sunset: 08:55:49 PM Today Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny skies. Record high temperatures expected. High 99F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG