Floyd Police: Wrong way driver on U.S. 27 dies after being hit head-on during intense thunderstorm; 11th death on Rome/Floyd roads this year.
Floyd Police: Wrong way driver on U.S. 27 dies after being hit head-on during intense thunderstorm; 11th death on Rome/Floyd roads this year.
It opens with a shot of the DeSoto, includes the stacks in Celanese and of course has the Spirit Halloween entrance. A first look at the trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie due in October.
Business: Marco's Pizza in West Rome due by Aug. 29. Whydrate ribbon cutting today.
Briefly: 34 covid patients at Rome's hospitals Tuesday. Floyd Democrats meet Thursday. County school board meets Friday. Honors for Berry College.
Ware Mechanical Weather: All 90s, all the time again this week; very light rain, too.
Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime
Rome Braves home today through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves home vs. Phillies this afternoon; at Mets Thursday-Sunday for five games.
Berry announces men's basketball schedule/
Four area high school graduates join Berry Baseball.
Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.
Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Saturday... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.
