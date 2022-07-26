First National Community Bank headlines: Town homes/retail proposed for Armuchee. Strange thing about Claremont House's continuing draw. Murder suspect in custody in Rome. Business updates. Jul 26, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:258 townhomes, some retail proposed in Armuchee near Stonebridge.Claremont House drawing 'Stranger Things' fans.First Community National Bank says thanks -- with interest.Business, Inc: Chris Jackson joins Rome attorneys on State Bar. Thurston's closing in Calhoun; Italian on the way.Peaks & Valleys: Devon Smyth has done the impossible for area's homeless ... Arming our teachers? Suspect in July 3 shooting in North Rome in custody.News briefing: 29 Covid patients in Rome hospitals Monday, down 8.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Low to mid 90s as the week progresses; maybe a third of an inch of rain today.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves were off Monday, open six-pack at Hickory tonight.Atlanta Braves at Phillies through Wednesday afternoon; fall 6-4 in Monday's opener.Football is back with Falcons opening camp Friday; high school teams can train with pads starting Monday. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Registration under way for 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race/2-Mile Health Walk on Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 50% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:47:12 AM Sunset: 08:46:32 PM Today Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Mental health policy priorities focus on access, workforce, early intervention Fulton DA disqualified from investigating Burt Jones in 2020 election probe Review finds Georgia film tax credit has improved oversight State & Region New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Rising prices prompt Georgia DOT to reject 12 project bids Georgia students show progress in Milestones tests