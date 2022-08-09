First National Community Bank headlines: Some new Luv for local car wash fans. Freshens coming to Berry; permits issued for Scooters coffee. . Aug 9, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Latest car wash just about ready to share the 'Luv.'Freshens coming to Berry College. Permits issued for Scooter's coffee shop.Popcorn & Politics: 'Incumbent' to run for first time for School Board seat.Peaks & Valleys: Power to make a difference... Putting politics before people... Colleagues bring Rx for flood relief. More "check stations" due at Rome High today after first day with expanded security protocols. City's Board of Education meets tonight. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 80s take over for the rest of the week; maybe a half-inch of rain ThursdayCrimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves at Asheville Tuesday-Sunday.Atlanta Braves at Boston Tuesday and Wednesday.Floyd County high schools switch to app-only for ticket sales.Falcons' first preseason game is Friday in Detroit. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... . The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Around Town: It's impossible to replace David Newby, make room for Marco's Pizza and 2 Chics as Chick-fil-A announces Cedartown location Today's Weather Right Now 72° Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 55% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM Sunset: 08:34:06 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abortion-rights lawyers ask state judge to temporarily block Georgia’s abortion law More life sentences handed down in Arbery case Georgia cases of monkeypox approaching 600 State & Region Republican PAC launches ads targeting Herschel Walker Port of Savannah off to fast fiscal 2023 start Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year