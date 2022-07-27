First National Community Bank headlines: Rome's 'demolition derby' continues with more on the way. Georgia Highlands reopens today after threats. No let up in the heat. Jul 27, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Rome's 'demolition derby' picks up speed as latest target falls: Dairy Queen giving way to The Varsity.Twin threats in Rome, Marietta close all Georgia Highlands campuses for the day; all clear given but classes on hold until today.Briefly: 26 covid patients at Rome's hospitals Tuesday, down 3. Denise Downer-McKinney honored by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Triple-digit heat index in today's forecast. Rome's first day of school on Friday looks like low 90s, some rain.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves at Hickory through Sunday.Atlanta Braves closed series this afternoon vs. Phillies; off Thursday.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Around Town: Large townhome project proposed for Armuchee. Claremont House: Can Vecna come out and play? Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Cartersville Police: Temple woman charged in shooting of Cartersville man. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 37% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:45:49 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abortion rights advocates challenge Georgia abortion ban in state court Georgia should adopt family leave system, advocates argue Whistleblowers air abuses at Atlanta federal penitentiary to congressional panel State & Region Georgia ports enjoy record-setting fiscal year Mental health policy priorities focus on access, workforce, early intervention Fulton DA disqualified from investigating Burt Jones in 2020 election probe