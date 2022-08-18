Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning.
Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning.
Rome Middle School plan to require over 15 years of voter approved sales tax collections.
Some questions and answers following the Eric Holland nomination by the Rome School Board
Police: 11 students charged following Tuesday, Wednesday fights at Rome High.
First look at July's employment trends in Northwest Georgia.
More than a third of the region's new covid cases in Floyd; four more residents lost including two from Floyd, one each from Bartow, Chattooga.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid to upper 80s through Sunday with at least a half-inch of rain.
Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime
Rome Braves edge Greensboro, 4-3. Home through Sunday vs. Greensboro.
Atlanta Braves fall 9-7 to Mets. Home vs. Mets through Thursday; home vs. Astros Friday through next Sunday.
High school football opens Friday with Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium.
Extra parking available for Corky Kell games; what to know.
Also updates on the Atlanta Falcons (next game Aug. 22) and area, state colleges.
Community: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Saturday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.