First National Community Bank headlines: Power outages continue today following overnight storms. Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Bartow worth $20,000; another in Rockmart, $10,000. Jul 31, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Ware Mechanical weather: Power outages remain Sunday morning following stormy night, flood concerns.

About that billion-dollar lottery: Ticket sold in Cartersville wort $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome Braves win 5-4 over Hickory; finale today.
Atlanta Braves take game two from Arizona, go for sweep today.
Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Saturday... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.