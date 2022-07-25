First National Community Bank headlines: Plans OK'd for Cartersville's Varsity but work has yet to start. Busy week for Floyd Board of Education; Rome students report Friday. Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant.Ahead of the Headlines: Busy week for Floyd Board of Education. Rome, Floyd commission meetings set. Back to school Friday for Rome studentsToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Another week of low 90s with a slight drop by the weekend. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves edge Dash, 3-2; off Monday; in Hickory next week.Atlanta Braves hammered 9-1 by Angels; lose Adam Duvall for the season. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Registration under way for Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk on Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Georgia State Patrol: Pedestrian killed Monday night between Summerville, Trion Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Cartersville Police: Temple woman charged in shooting of Cartersville man. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 68% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM Sunset: 08:47:19 PM Today Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Rising prices prompt Georgia DOT to reject 12 project bids Georgia students show progress in Milestones tests State & Region Two Georgia highways chosen as corridors for EV charging stations PSC vote on Georgia Power energy plan a mixed bag for renewable power Georgia unemployment rate falls below 3%