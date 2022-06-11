First National Community Bank headlines: Pay increases coming at hospital, some area manufacturers. River rescue in Bartow. Former EMT, substitute teacher convicted in child pornography case. Jun 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's first headlines:Atrium Health Floyd bumps starting pay to $13.50; some area manufacturers planning 3-7% increases. We're awaiting updates on a reported traffic fatality in Chattooga County.Bartow emergency crews stage river rescue.Former Bartow EMT, substitute teacher sentenced in child pornography case.Weekend: Shakespeare Festival continues through Sunday. Armuchee block party today.Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s into the weekend; heat streak begins next week.Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves win again, 4-1, over Wilmington.Atlanta Braves are streaking: nine consecutive win, this time vs. Pirates 4-3 Friday night.First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadPedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall BoulevardRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church serviceA new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon womanCalhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kidsFunds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigatingRash of car break ins, thefts hit Stonebridge and Saddlebrook Downs neighborhoodsFX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetRome man charged in Polk County high speed chase Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 70° Humidity: 76% Cloud Coverage: 45% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:28 AM Sunset: 08:52:38 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG