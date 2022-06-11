Today's first headlines:

Atrium Health Floyd bumps starting pay to $13.50; some area manufacturers planning 3-7% increases. 

We're awaiting updates on a reported traffic fatality in Chattooga County.

Bartow emergency crews stage river rescue.

Former Bartow EMT, substitute teacher sentenced in child pornography case.

Weekend: Shakespeare Festival continues through Sunday. Armuchee block party today.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s into the weekend; heat streak begins next week.

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves win again, 4-1, over Wilmington.

Atlanta Braves are streaking: nine consecutive win, this time vs. Pirates 4-3 Friday night.

First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3.

