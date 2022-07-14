Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

As Eric L. Holland moves to Marietta High, Rome City Schools hopes to quickly find Rome High's next principal.

Northwest Georgia sees new covid cases more than double from the previous week; 'highly contagious' variant is why. 50 virus patients in area hospitals Wednesday.

Business: Development authority gets updates on Bordeaux Metals, Sunrise Manufacturing. Sign commemorates Toles, Temple milestone anniversary.

Today's obituaries 

Ware Mechanical Weather: Upon further review, the 90s are making a quick comeback through Saturday

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves host Bowling Green now through Sunday. Hot Rods snap Rome's eight-game win streak.

Atlanta Braves fall to Mets; off to Nationals through Sunday.

Closer look at Corky Kell Classic triple header at Barron Stadium Aug. 19

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23.

