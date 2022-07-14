First National Community Bank headlines: No interim planned at Rome High as Holland move to Marietta school. Covid cases more than double in past week; 50 in area hospitals. Business updates. Jul 14, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.As Eric L. Holland moves to Marietta High, Rome City Schools hopes to quickly find Rome High's next principal.Northwest Georgia sees new covid cases more than double from the previous week; 'highly contagious' variant is why. 50 virus patients in area hospitals Wednesday.Business: Development authority gets updates on Bordeaux Metals, Sunrise Manufacturing. Sign commemorates Toles, Temple milestone anniversary.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Upon further review, the 90s are making a quick comeback through SaturdayCrimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves host Bowling Green now through Sunday. Hot Rods snap Rome's eight-game win streak.Atlanta Braves fall to Mets; off to Nationals through Sunday.Closer look at Corky Kell Classic triple header at Barron Stadium Aug. 19Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' Today's Weather Right Now 72° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 55% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:39:05 AM Sunset: 08:53:21 PM Today Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Feds break up Georgia prison drug ring Campaign finance agency dismisses Abrams violations, fines 30 candidates for missing or late information Georgia to receive limited monkeypox vaccine supply; new COVID variant rising State & Region Warnock leading Walker in fundraising Hice, Clyde demand UGA end support for pregnancy crisis center map Burt Jones far ahead of Charlie Bailey in fundraising for lieutenant governor