First National Community Bank headlines: New hearings on 411 Connector; plans due summer 2024. Qualifying opens for school board seat; Rome Ga Cares opens donations for Kentucky flood victims. Aug 15, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.A new round of open houses set for another push for the 411 Connector.Ahead of the Headlines: Rome School Board qualifying begins. How to help Ky. flood victims. Alcohol commission to review Game of Throwns' beer, wire application.Gas cost dips to lowest point in five months; local prices vary by 8 to 21 cents a gallon. Best deal: Gordon County. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A cooler, potentially wetter week ahead; low to mid 80s by Wednesday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves clobber Tourists, 13-3. Off Monday. Home Tuesday through Sunday vs. Greensboro.Atlanta Braves sweep Marlins with Sunday's 3-1 win. At home vs. Mets Monday through Thursday; home vs. Astros Friday through next Sunday.High school football opens Friday with Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium.Also updates on the Atlanta Falcons (next game Aug. 22) and area, state colleges.Community: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Saturday.

Today's Weather Right Now 70° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 48% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:01:53 AM Sunset: 08:27:26 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

State & Region Federal appellate court allows Public Service Commission elections to proceed Senate study committee to consider education funding Kemp to invest additional $240 million in broadband State & Region Kemp announces $2B tax rebate proposal Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance