Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Covid reports have been slim for most of the summer but that appears to be changing.

Gas prices down 14 to 15 cents a gallon in week; still $1.35 more than a year ago. AAA: Local range is $3.80 in Chattooga to $4.09 in Bartow. 

Ahead of the Headlines: Rome, Floyd school boards meet Monday. Rock N Roll Sushi seeks beer, wine permit. Elections board meets Tuesday evening

Today's obituariesPlease click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. 

Ware Mechanical Weather: All 90s, all the time -- at least this week. Light rain expected through Wednesday. 

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves doubled up by Bowling Green 8-4 in Sunday finale.

Atlanta Braves fall 7-3 to Nationals; All-Star break begins.

SEC media days now through Thursday. Coverage on SEC Network. 

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Junior MLB is Tuesday ... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription