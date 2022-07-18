First National Community Bank headlines: Mostly quiet Covid summer could be ending. Busy day for school boards; elections panel meets Tuesday. Nothing but low 90s this week. Jul 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Covid reports have been slim for most of the summer but that appears to be changing.Gas prices down 14 to 15 cents a gallon in week; still $1.35 more than a year ago. AAA: Local range is $3.80 in Chattooga to $4.09 in Bartow. Ahead of the Headlines: Rome, Floyd school boards meet Monday. Rock N Roll Sushi seeks beer, wine permit. Elections board meets Tuesday eveningToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: All 90s, all the time -- at least this week. Light rain expected through Wednesday. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves doubled up by Bowling Green 8-4 in Sunday finale.Atlanta Braves fall 7-3 to Nationals; All-Star break begins.SEC media days now through Thursday. Coverage on SEC Network. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Junior MLB is Tuesday ... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' More transmissible covid variant pushes NWGA into 'high' spread classification Today's Weather Right Now 70° Sunny Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 22% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:41:36 AM Sunset: 08:51:30 PM Today Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State, commercial real estate giant partnering on EV charging station plan Monkeypox vaccine distribution starts in Georgia Georgia Power critics want less coal, more renewables State & Region Georgia Supreme Court turns away Sierra Club lawsuit over coal ash Campaign finance agency dismisses Abrams violations, fines 30 candidates for missing or late information Georgia forest fires on decline