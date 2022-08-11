First National Community Bank headlines: More than 100 new covid cases here a day; Rome hospitals see most patients since late February. Another new owner (kind of) for the Rome Braves. Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting.104 new covid cases a day in Northwest Georgia last week as three more residents die. Rome hospitals treating 36 virus patients, most since Feb. 25.Double play: The Rome Braves, including three other teams affiliated with Atlanta, moving to a different ownership group.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mostly light rain today, Friday and mostly clear for the weekend; highs in the upper 80s.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves ... At Asheville Tuesday-Sunday.Atlanta Braves . At Boston Tuesday and Wednesday.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... . The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Around Town: It's impossible to replace David Newby, make room for Marco's Pizza and 2 Chics as Chick-fil-A announces Cedartown location 'Successful' start to expanded security at Rome High; more check stations planned. Rome Board of Education hears about safety concerns, goes into closed session during called meeting Friday following RHS gun cases Today's Weather Right Now 71° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 71% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:59:02 AM Sunset: 08:31:59 PM Today Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance Stacey Abrams tests positive for coronavirus State & Region Georgia school districts encouraged to apply for EPA funding Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Feds deny Kemp’s health insurance marketplace waiver