Today's first headlines:

Accident in Chattooga County claims life of Trion Moped driver.

Ware Mechanical Weather Alert: Watch the heat today and into the week. Hig of 95 today; heat index of 106 possible on Monday.

Weekend: Shakespeare Festival concludes today.

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves fall 3-2; series concludes today at 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.

Atlanta Braves' streak now at 10 consecutive wins. Home today vs. Pirates.

First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3.

