First National Community Bank headlines: Moped accident claims Trion man's life. Dangerous heat begins today (106-degree heat index Monday). Rome Braves fall; Atlanta Braves streaking. Jun 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's first headlines:Accident in Chattooga County claims life of Trion Moped driver.Ware Mechanical Weather Alert: Watch the heat today and into the week. Hig of 95 today; heat index of 106 possible on Monday.Weekend: Shakespeare Festival concludes today.Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves fall 3-2; series concludes today at 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.Atlanta Braves' streak now at 10 consecutive wins. Home today vs. Pirates.First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadPedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall BoulevardRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon womanCalhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kidsFunds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigatingFX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetRash of car break ins, thefts hit Stonebridge and Saddlebrook Downs neighborhoodsMother of recording executive believed to be victim of apparent murder/suicide in Bartow CountyFinal season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 68° Sunny Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 29% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:27:50 AM Sunset: 08:52:58 PM Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. High 97F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG