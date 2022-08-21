Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Sparks and a zapping sound are coming from a welder permanently affixing the parts and tubes that will eventually be the frame of a Suzuki ATV. It is part of an ongoing success story, made in Rome.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In