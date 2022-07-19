First National Community Bank headlines: Lots of interest in Turner McCall in East Rome. I-75 corridor among state's development hot spots. Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome.Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor no. 2 in state development.Vital vittles: Updates on new Dairy Queen, Jasmine Thai and Character's barbecue.Peaks & Valleys: A tourism legend, a legacy virus.27 Covid patients at Rome hospitals Monday, up 2.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A little rain, a lot of heat into Thursday. High of 91.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves on break until Friday. Rome has 3.5-game lead.Atlanta Braves on All-Star break; game is tonight. Atlanta just behind Mets; lead Wild Card.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Junior MLB competition is today ... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. More transmissible covid variant pushes NWGA into 'high' spread classification No interim principal planned at Rome High as new school year starts July 29; Holland hired to lead Marietta High School. Bordeau Metals project, tied to closing of Plant Hammond, moves forward. Toles, Temple & Wright continues 50th year celebration with new sign. Today's Weather Right Now 71° Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 71% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:42:21 AM Sunset: 08:51:03 PM Today Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New arguments in Georgia abortion law case New 9-8-8 mental health line goes live State, commercial real estate giant partnering on EV charging station plan State & Region Monkeypox vaccine distribution starts in Georgia Georgia Power critics want less coal, more renewables Georgia Supreme Court turns away Sierra Club lawsuit over coal ash