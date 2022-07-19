Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:

  • Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome.
  • Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor no. 2 in state development.
  • Vital vittles: Updates on new Dairy Queen, Jasmine Thai and Character's barbecue.
  • Peaks & Valleys: A tourism legend, a legacy virus.

27 Covid patients at Rome hospitals Monday, up 2.

Today's obituariesPlease click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. 

Ware Mechanical Weather: A little rain, a lot of heat into Thursday. High of 91.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves on break until Friday. Rome has 3.5-game lead.

Atlanta Braves on All-Star break; game is tonight. Atlanta just behind Mets; lead Wild Card.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Junior MLB competition is today ... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription