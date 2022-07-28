First National Community Bank headlines: Local Covid cases up by more than a third; four more Floyd deaths. Closer look at June's jobless rates in NW Georgia. Jul 28, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Covid cases jump 36.2% in Northwest Georgia in 7 days. 2 more Floyd residents lost to virus as well as 2 additional 'probable' deaths.A closer look at the latest jobless rates for Northwest Georgia. Briefly: Atrium Health Floyd adds special ambulance for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. Physicians lead river Walk & Talk his Saturday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Hot weekend ahead with perhaps a total of three quarters of an inch of rain today through Sunday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves continue series in Hickory through Sunday. Atlanta Braves drop series to Phillies; off today, at home Friday-Sunday vs. Arizona. Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Around Town: Large townhome project proposed for Armuchee. Claremont House: Can Vecna come out and play? Twin threats in Rome, Marietta close all Georgia Highlands campuses for the day; all clear given but classes on hold until Wednesday Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 31% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:45 PM Today Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s heartbeat law raises privacy, medical concerns, some advocates say Georgia gun manufacturer defends assault weapons in congressional hearing Study finds low risk of fire from launch failures at Spaceport Camden State & Region Abortion rights advocates challenge Georgia abortion ban in state court Georgia should adopt family leave system, advocates argue Whistleblowers air abuses at Atlanta federal penitentiary to congressional panel