Gas prices down a penny a gallon from last week; around $4.40 to $4.50 locally. One analyst says we could a larger drop by Independence Day. 

Juneteenth celebration continues in Rome. What's closed today.

Ahead of the Headlines: Runoff primary is Tuesday. 'Kindred" TV show filming closes Cotton Block this week. Meetings: Rome City Commission, ACC, development authority

Ware Mechanical Weather: Your forecast in a sequence: 93, 98, 101 and 100 -- and those are afternoon highs this week, not the heat index.

Rome Braves pound Asheville in Sunday finale; off Monday; Hickory in town Tuesday through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves salvage Sunday's series ender vs. the Cubs; Giants in town tonight through Thursday; Dodgers Friday through Sunday.

Atlanta United gets 2-0 win Sunday.

First look at fall football: High schools, local colleges, Falcons.

