First National Community Bank headlines: Gas prices drop a whole penny -- more on the way? Juneteenth celebration continues. Pause in excessive heat ends; triple digits by Wednesday. Jun 20, 2022 Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Gas prices down a penny a gallon from last week; around $4.40 to $4.50 locally. One analyst says we could a larger drop by Independence Day. Juneteenth celebration continues in Rome. What's closed today.Ahead of the Headlines: Runoff primary is Tuesday. 'Kindred" TV show filming closes Cotton Block this week. Meetings: Rome City Commission, ACC, development authorityToday's obituaries.Ware Mechanical Weather: Your forecast in a sequence: 93, 98, 101 and 100 -- and those are afternoon highs this week, not the heat index.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves pound Asheville in Sunday finale; off Monday; Hickory in town Tuesday through Sunday.Atlanta Braves salvage Sunday's series ender vs. the Cubs; Giants in town tonight through Thursday; Dodgers Friday through Sunday.Atlanta United gets 2-0 win Sunday.First look at fall football: High schools, local colleges, Falcons. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadEast Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soonUpdated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured.Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.Industrial building damaged by large firePOLICE CALLS: 6/10-6/17/222 arrested on meth charge near Three Mile RoadRome school board announces 3 new assistant principals, Fricks promotionAround Town: Ledbetters, Charlie Williams tag-team 2 new projects and Rant of the Week: School security is a mustCOLUMN: Love thy neighbor Today's Weather Right Now 56° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 25% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:28:42 AM Sunset: 08:55:41 PM Today Partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High 98F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.