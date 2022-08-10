First National Community Bank headlines: Floyd students return today with updated safety protocols. Expanded security steps start at Rome Middle School Thursday. Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Floyd County Schools: What expanded safety protocals students, visitors can expect as classes begin Wednesday.Rome Superintendent: Proactive security measures added to Rome Middle School starting Thursday.32 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Tuesday, up 1 from Monday. State now tracking 625 confirmed cases of 'monkeypox.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Some rain today stretching into Thursday; highs in the upper 80s.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves at Asheville now through Sunday.Atlanta Braves at Boston today; off Thursday; at Marlins Friday-Sunday.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... . The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Around Town: It's impossible to replace David Newby, make room for Marco's Pizza and 2 Chics as Chick-fil-A announces Cedartown location 'Successful' start to expanded security at Rome High; more check stations planned. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 71% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:58:14 AM Sunset: 08:33:01 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia school districts encouraged to apply for EPA funding Feds deny Kemp’s health insurance marketplace waiver Abortion-rights lawyers ask state judge to temporarily block Georgia’s abortion law State & Region Sanford Stadium slated for $68.5 million in improvements More life sentences handed down in Arbery case Georgia cases of monkeypox approaching 600