Quick work by Floyd County Police, Texas bank recover most of the $195,000 stolen from Floyd County Schools.

  • Inside look at one of the fireworks shops opening as sales boom in advance of Independence Day.
  • So who bakes the cake as Honeymoon Bakery celebrates 15 years?
  • Even more changes in car wash craze.
  • Popcorn & Politics: June 21 runoff getting no respect (but here's when to vote if you pulled a Democratic ballot).
  • Peaks & Valleys: A local church serves; gallons of gas guzzling your dollars.

Business: Honors for Coosa Valley Credit Union. Juvenile Justice to stage career fair.

Dr. Gary Voccio: COVID positivity rates climbing in Floyd County. 9 virus patients in Rome hospitals.

Weekend: Shakespeare Festival continues; food truck event caters to area teens.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s into the weekend; heat streak begins next week.

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves win again, 5-2 over Wilmington.

Atlanta Braves are streaking: eighth consecutive win, this time vs. Pirates in series opener.

Berry names Escobar new swim/dive head coach.

First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3.

