First National Community Bank headlines: Floyd Police recover most of $195,000 stolen from county schools. Newsletter: Inside look at local fireworks shop as sales boom. Covid updates. Jun 10, 2022

Today's first headlines:Quick work by Floyd County Police, Texas bank recover most of the $195,000 stolen from Floyd County Schools.Friday's Newsletter:Inside look at one of the fireworks shops opening as sales boom in advance of Independence Day.So who bakes the cake as Honeymoon Bakery celebrates 15 years?Even more changes in car wash craze.Popcorn & Politics: June 21 runoff getting no respect (but here's when to vote if you pulled a Democratic ballot).Peaks & Valleys: A local church serves; gallons of gas guzzling your dollars.Business: Honors for Coosa Valley Credit Union. Juvenile Justice to stage career fair.Dr. Gary Voccio: COVID positivity rates climbing in Floyd County. 9 virus patients in Rome hospitals.Weekend: Shakespeare Festival continues; food truck event caters to area teens.Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s into the weekend; heat streak begins next week.Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves win again, 5-2 over Wilmington.Atlanta Braves are streaking: eighth consecutive win, this time vs. Pirates in series opener.Berry names Escobar new swim/dive head coach.First look at football: Falcons' preseason; Corky Kell Classic high school games in Rome; Berry, Shorter open on the road Sept. 3.