First National Community Bank headlines: Finally movement on proposed ag center. 4 more Covid deaths last week; 12 patients in Rome hospitals. Just 55 in-person votes through Tuesday in runoff. Jun 16, 2022

Today's first headlines:
Floyd County Commission approves purchase of 40 acres near mall, tennis center for $8 million ag center.
4 more Covid deaths, another probable death in Northwest Georgia the past week. 12 patients in Rome's hospitals, the most since mid March.
Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Record-tying heat on Wednesday (99 degrees with heat index of 109); another scorcher on the way; new heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 8 tonight.
55 in-person voters through Tuesday for the runoff; deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Another 175 residents have requested absentee ballots.
Today's obituaries.
Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome Braves continue series at Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves close out trip to D.C.; Cubs next Friday through Sunday.
Early fall football schedules for high schools, local colleges, Falcons.

Most Popular Articles:
UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road
Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown
Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.
Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service
Updated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured.
Georgia Power to move up retirement of some coal units but back off on battery storage
State Patrol: Moped driver dies in accident near Trion Friday evening.
Alabama court delays trial of three Rome men accused of the 2020 murder of two sisters
Rome school board announces 3 new assistant principals, Fricks promotion
Industrial building damaged by large fire

Today's Weather
Right Now 71° Clear
Humidity: 88%
Cloud Coverage: 19%
Wind: 1 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM
Sunset: 08:54:32 PM

Today
Lots of sunshine. Hot and humid. High 98F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.