Today's first headlines:

Floyd County Commission approves purchase of 40 acres near mall, tennis center for $8 million ag center. (From RNT)

4 more Covid deaths, another probable death in Northwest Georgia the past week. 12 patients in Rome's hospitals, the most since mid March. 

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Record-tying heat on Wednesday (99 degrees with heat index of 109); another scorcher on the way; new heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 8 tonight.

55 in-person voters through Tuesday for the runoff; deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Another 175 residents have requested absentee ballots.

Today's obituaries.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves continue series at Asheville through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves close out trip to D.C.; Cubs next Friday through Sunday.

Early fall football schedules for high schools, local colleges, Falcons.

