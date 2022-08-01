First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at August, from new (and returning) restaurants to back-to-school to politics and sports. Aug 1, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.What's ahead in August, from dining (blizzards and sushi) to schools (new hires, back to class) to politics (qualifying for school board seat).Ahead of the Headlines: Elections board meets Monday; planning commission Thursday; free First Friday concert.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 80s today; mid 90s by week's end. Light rain possible all weekCrimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves rally in the ninth but Crawdads win, 11-10. Off today; home Tuesday through Sunday vs. Greenville. Atlanta Braves get the three-game sweep over Arizona. Off today, home vs. Phillies Tuesday, Wednesday; at Mets Thursday-Sunday for five games. Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Saturday... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Large townhome project proposed for Armuchee. Claremont House: Can Vecna come out and play? Around Town: Convenience store and more in West Rome? Ball cup is out of this world. Something smelly (and welcome) in Bartow. Silver Creek man charged with homicide by vehicle, other counts following wreck that Floyd Police say killed a passenger in his truck Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. Twin threats in Rome, Marietta close all Georgia Highlands campuses for the day; all clear given but classes on hold until Wednesday Today's Weather Right Now 71° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 75% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:51:28 AM Sunset: 08:41:34 PM Today Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall Poll finds Kemp, Abrams statistically tied Walker wins national law-enforcement group’s endorsement State & Region Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies Poll shows Georgia Democrats could win this fall with strong turnout Georgia Lottery funding for education hits $25 billion