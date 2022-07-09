Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Business: Chuck Thornton joins First National Community Bank board. Permits issued for Marco's Pizza in West Rome.

The Rome Floyd Chamber announced the addition of two new staff members to the team, Karley Parker as director of membership and Alex Williams as director of workforce.

3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust.

Ware Mechanical Weather: One more day of excessive heat and then upper 80s well into next week.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves host Asheville Tourists through Sunday; win fifth straight Friday.

Atlanta Braves vs. Nationals today, Sunday. Big win, 12-2, for Atlanta on Friday.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23.

