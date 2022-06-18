Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Remembering Vernon Grizzard Sr., 1927-2022, pioneering Rome business owner, community leader.

Community's Juneteenth celebrations continue today, Monday. 

After a light week of advance balloting, "a few hundred" voters expected Tuesday for the primary runoff. What to know.

Ware Mechanical Weather: High of 89 today but the break won't last long; triple digits return midweek.

Today's obituaries.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves bounce back, win 12-8 in Asheville.

Atlanta Braves drop second straight to Cubs rematch today at 2:20 p.m.

Fall football closer than you think: High school, local colleges, Falcons.

