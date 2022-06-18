First National Community Bank headlines: Business pioneer Vernon Grizzard Sr. passes. Juneteenth events continue. A brief break in the heat. Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Remembering Vernon Grizzard Sr., 1927-2022, pioneering Rome business owner, community leader.Community's Juneteenth celebrations continue today, Monday. After a light week of advance balloting, "a few hundred" voters expected Tuesday for the primary runoff. What to know.Ware Mechanical Weather: High of 89 today but the break won't last long; triple digits return midweek.Today's obituaries.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves bounce back, win 12-8 in Asheville.Atlanta Braves drop second straight to Cubs rematch today at 2:20 p.m.Fall football closer than you think: High school, local colleges, Falcons. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadLate night chase ends in fatal crash near downtownEast Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soonUpdated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured.Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.Industrial building damaged by large fireGeorgia Power to move up retirement of some coal units but back off on battery storageRome school board announces 3 new assistant principals, Fricks promotionAround Town: Ledbetters, Charlie Williams tag-team 2 new projects and Rant of the Week: School security is a mustCOLUMN: Love thy neighbor Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Sunny Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:28:36 AM Sunset: 08:55:22 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow A few clouds from time to time. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG