First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what's fanning those healthcare rumors? $8.2 million in downtown real estate sales. 411 on 411 updates. Superintendent search over? Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Rumors du jours shift from car dealers to more healthcare changes -- but none on radar right now.Just another downtown day: $8.2 million in real estate transactions.411 Connector: Special 'accommodations' for one guest if they build it.Popcorn & Politics: Those 'defund police' ad backers now want DOJ investigated? ... School board qualifying; precinct on the move?Peaks & Valleys: Hero students save life -- and more... What covid cases?Updating story: Rome Board of Education zeroing in on superintendent after four interviewed Saturday; decision possible tonight at 5:30.Briefly: 44 covid cases at Rome's two hospitals Monday, the most since February; up six from Friday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: We could see up to two inches of rain late in the week as well as temperatures in the low 80s.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome, Cartersville, Cedartown open high school season in three spot.Alabama no. 1, Georgia no. 3 in first AP college football poll of the season.Mike Soroka joins Rome Braves on rehab visit as team opens six-game homestand vs. Greensboro tonight.Atlanta Braves. At home vs. Mets today through Thursday; home vs. Astros Friday through next Sunday.High school football opens Friday with Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium.Also updates on the Atlanta Falcons (next game Aug. 22) and area, state colleges.Community: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Saturday.