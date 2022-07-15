First National Community Bank headlines:Around Town on Rome schools' key next moves; dining updates; 'bad air' and politics; Peaks & Valleys. Jul 15, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Challenges for Rome City Schools Board of Education -- or opportunities?Vital vittles: What's next for 333 on Broad Street? Marco's Pizza hiring. Chipotle official in Calhoun.Popcorn & Politics: Some bad air in the U.S. Senate race. Plus: If dollars were votes, the elections would be over by now.Peaks & Valleys: Falling gas prices, Polk County politics and more clutter on Broad Street. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 90s today, perhaps Saturday; upper 80s by Sunday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeAdvertising: Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday. Two Rome homes in Twickenham and Hampton Preserve.Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:The inaugural class for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame includes former East Rome High great Larry Kinnebrew.Rome Braves host Bowling Green now through Sunday.Atlanta Braves at Nationals today through Sunday.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: MLB Pitch, Hit returns... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' Today's Weather Right Now 67° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 10% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:39:44 AM Sunset: 08:53:03 PM Today Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 95F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Campaign finance agency dismisses Abrams violations, fines 30 candidates for missing or late information Georgia forest fires on decline Incumbents Kemp, Warnock leading in new poll State & Region Feds break up Georgia prison drug ring Georgia to receive limited monkeypox vaccine supply; new COVID variant rising Warnock leading Walker in fundraising