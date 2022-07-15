Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:

  • Challenges for Rome City Schools Board of Education -- or opportunities?
  • Vital vittles: What's next for 333 on Broad Street? Marco's Pizza hiring. Chipotle official in Calhoun.
  • Popcorn & Politics: Some bad air in the U.S. Senate race. Plus: If dollars were votes, the elections would be over by now.
  • Peaks & Valleys: Falling gas prices, Polk County politics and more clutter on Broad Street. 

Today's obituariesPlease click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. 

Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 90s today, perhaps Saturday; upper 80s by Sunday.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Advertising: Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday. Two Rome homes in Twickenham and Hampton Preserve.

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

The inaugural class for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame includes former East Rome High great Larry Kinnebrew.

Rome Braves host Bowling Green now through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves at Nationals today through Sunday.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: MLB Pitch, Hit returns... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23.

