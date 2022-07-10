Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. 

Today's obituariesPlease click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. 

Ware Mechanical Weather: Big changes start with a high of 87, 60% chance of rain, storms. Milder week ahead.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves win sixth straight, go for sweep of Asheville today.

Atlanta Braves edge Nationals, 4-3.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23.

