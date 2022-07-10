First National Community Bank headlines: Accident on Ga. 101 claims life of Silver Creek motorcyclist. Finally, a break in the heat. Rome Braves are streaking. Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Big changes start with a high of 87, 60% chance of rain, storms. Milder week ahead.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves win sixth straight, go for sweep of Asheville today.Atlanta Braves edge Nationals, 4-3.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is July 23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cedartown man dies following motorcycle wreck in Collard Valley community Floyd Police: Three men shot at Lock and Dam park, one hospitalized; search continues for suspect. Bluem coming back to River District with new owners; Roots & Willow bringing 'stem bar,' floral studio to Glenn Milner district. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Plus: One dead in Bartow County, 17 statewide over Independence Day holiday; 4 charged with boating under the influence on Allatoona. Today's Weather Right Now 79° Cloudy Humidity: 76% Cloud Coverage: 79% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 06:36:47 AM Sunset: 08:54:58 PM Today Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Gubernatorial adversaries Kemp, Abrams on record fundraising pace Georgia gun manufacturer CEO asked to appear before Congress Georgia ends fiscal year on a strong note State & Region Atlanta airport’s Concourse D slated for upgrades Stonehenge-like Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed following explosion Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor joins Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities