6 more Northwest Georgians lost to covid over 7 days, the most since mid April. 622 new cases reported; hospitals treating 33 patients.

Help wanted: Rome Braves post open general manager's position; sales and operations experience key.

Ware Mechanical Weather:  Not exactly chamber of commerce weather -- storms possible and when the sun shines, a high of 95 and heat index of 107.

Atlanta Falcons open camp a week from today.

Rome Braves resume play Friday at Winston-Salem.

Atlanta Braves return at home Friday-Sunday vs. Angels.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Junior MLB is this evening -- weather permitting... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday.

