First National Community Bank headlines:6 more Covid deaths in a week, 622 new cases. Help wanted: Rome Braves post seeks general manager. Watch today's weather: Storms and miserable heat. Jul 21, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.6 more Northwest Georgians lost to covid over 7 days, the most since mid April. 622 new cases reported; hospitals treating 33 patients.Help wanted: Rome Braves post open general manager's position; sales and operations experience key.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Not exactly chamber of commerce weather -- storms possible and when the sun shines, a high of 95 and heat index of 107.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Falcons open camp a week from today.Rome Braves resume play Friday at Winston-Salem.Atlanta Braves return at home Friday-Sunday vs. Angels.Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.Community: Junior MLB is this evening -- weather permitting... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday.

Trending Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises More transmissible covid variant pushes NWGA into 'high' spread classification Around Town: Tough times for Rome schools? Nope, a rare opportunity

Today's Weather Right Now 78° Clear Humidity: 83% Cloud Coverage: 63% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 06:43:33 AM Sunset: 08:49:47 PM Today Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 93F. Winds light and variable.

Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region SK Battery America stepping up to hire Georgia veterans Federal court upholds Georgia "heartbeat" abortion law Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury State & Region Japanese manufacturer to build North American headquarters in Augusta Georgia Republican 'electors' move to quash grand jury subpoenas Georgia Medicaid will cover gender-affirming surgery under new settlement