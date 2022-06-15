Today's first headlines:

2 killed, 2 others hurt in construction accident off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.

Ware Mechanical weather: Record-tying temperature of 99 due today amid second afternoon under a heat advisory. Heat index could reach 107.

New associate, assistant principals appointed to Rome City Schools. 

19 in-person voters Monday for the runoff; deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Another 157 residents have requested absentee ballots. 

Buzz: Elections board to meet the morning of the runoff. Master gardeners joins Bee Fest June 25. Development authority meets June 21.

Please click here for today's obituaries. 

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:

Rome Braves open series at Asheville; face Tourists through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves at Washington again today; off Thursday. 

Albies out for up to 60 days following injury.

Fall football updates: High schools, local colleges, Falcons.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription