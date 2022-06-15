First National Community Bank headlines: 2 killed, 2 injured in paving accident in Armuchee. Record-tying heat expected today; new advisory issued. Light turnout so far for runoff. Jun 15, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's first headlines:2 killed, 2 others hurt in construction accident off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.Ware Mechanical weather: Record-tying temperature of 99 due today amid second afternoon under a heat advisory. Heat index could reach 107.New associate, assistant principals appointed to Rome City Schools. 19 in-person voters Monday for the runoff; deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Another 157 residents have requested absentee ballots. Buzz: Elections board to meet the morning of the runoff. Master gardeners joins Bee Fest June 25. Development authority meets June 21.Please click here for today's obituaries. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves open series at Asheville; face Tourists through Sunday.Atlanta Braves at Washington again today; off Thursday. Albies out for up to 60 days following injury.Fall football updates: High schools, local colleges, Falcons. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church serviceLate night chase ends in fatal crash near downtownAround Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadState Patrol: Moped driver dies in accident near Trion Friday evening.Alabama court delays trial of three Rome men accused of the 2020 murder of two sistersGeorgia Power to move up retirement of some coal units but back off on battery storageFinal season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 77° Clear Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 23% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:27:59 AM Sunset: 08:54:12 PM Today Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG