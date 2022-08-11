The "extremely transmissible, highly contagious" BA.5 variant continues to spread across Northwest Georgia, which is shown by "double-digit" admissions at area hospitals.

That's the latest update from Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In