The "extremely transmissible, highly contagious" BA.5 variant continues to spread across Northwest Georgia, which is shown by "double-digit" admissions at area hospitals.
That's the latest update from Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
Soon after his video update, the latest virus patient count came out for Rome's two hospitals. As of Thursday afternoon, 38 people were admitted at AdventHealth Redmond and Atrium Health Floyd. That's two more than Wednesday's patient census and the most since late February.
Voccio says most of those hospitalized are age 60 and older, although some younger area residents also are being admitted. Several patients remain on ventilators, he says.
He again recommended vaccinations, citing the hospital reports, and also urged people to consider wearing masks in enclosed spaces.
Voccio added that the region remains under a "high" risk of spread as monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest assessment will be available Friday morning.
Free testing continues from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Tests will stop at 3 this afternoon and Saturday because of the rodeo being held there both evenings.
Voccio also cautioned people to be wary of the flu as several people have been hospitalized by it.
And while Georgia has seen 650 cases of monkeypox, only a few have been reported in Northwest Georgia. The health department does have an "extremely limited" amount of vaccine, he says. Monkeypox continues to target mostly gay men.