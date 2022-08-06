A tumultuous first week of classes at Rome High School has ended with a flurry of meetings, renewed safety training and now greatly expanded security checks beginning Monday.
In a media release sent early Saturday, Rome City Schools outlines a first wave of new security protocols, including limiting entrances to the school that is home to some 2,000 students. Book bags will be searched, coats and hoodies will be removed and extra police officers assisted by canines will be is use starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Students also will be getting updated identification badges and the school system is researching "weapon detection systems and scanners" for future use.
The security upgrades come after two students on separate days were found to be carrying loaded Glock pistols on campus. No students, faculty or staff were threatened in either case Wednesday or Thursday; the students -- one 16, the other 15 -- face criminal charges and school disciplinary action.
Immediate repercussions included the canceling of classes on Friday for students (it was designated a flex learning day), safety drills and instructions for faculty and staff, public and closed door meetings by the school board and subsequent meetings.
Also, the Rome High football scrimmage set at Kell Friday evening was canceled, attributed to "unforeseen circumstances." Kell converted the event into a scrimmage using team players only.
Below please see the overnight media release from the school system and, following it, our original story from Friday's events.
From the media release: The Rome City Schools Board of Education met on Aug. 5 to review safety and security procedures at all Rome City Schools campuses.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams briefed the Board of Education on security issues at Rome High School as well as security protocols throughout the system.
After discussion and deliberation with board members as well as school and district administrators, Williams announced that additional protocols would be implemented at Rome High School beginning on Monday. Aug. 8:
There will be two entrances into the school during drop-off time, with tardy students and students with off-campus class or work experiences allowed to come in late only through the front door. Doors to the school will not be open until 7:30 each morning.
Upon entering school, students will remove and carry in hand all jackets, hoodies or any outer layer clothing so that these items may be examined for contraband.
Student book bags and other bags will be searched upon entering the school.
Additional Rome Police Department officers will be on-site during drop-off time during searches and for a specified period of time each morning. Administrators will also be present at each search location. K-9 officer teams will also have a presence.
New ID badges will be printed and delivered to students within the week. Student badges will include safety code reminders added to the back of the ID, and students will be required to wear ID badges at all times.
Weapon detection systems and scanners for entrances will be researched and implemented as soon as possible.
RCS will provide additional and more specific information to parents via the RCS PowerSchool messaging service on Saturday. Additional information regarding the implementation of these security protocols will be posted on the RHS Facebook page on Saturday.
Rome City Schools is committed to the safety and security of its students, faculty, and staff.
“The safety and security of faculty, staff, and students is of utmost importance,” said Williams. “Hiring security officers may be necessary until we can fully implement all of our recommendations, and RCS appreciates the partnership with the Rome Police Department as we move forward with our planning for these upgrades to our current safety and security plan.”