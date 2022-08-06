A tumultuous first week of classes at Rome High School has ended with a flurry of meetings, renewed safety training and now greatly expanded security checks beginning Monday.

In a media release sent early Saturday, Rome City Schools outlines a first wave of new security protocols, including limiting entrances to the school that is home to some 2,000 students. Book bags will be searched, coats and hoodies will be removed and extra police officers assisted by canines will be is use starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

