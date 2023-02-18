This has been a big week with nine key personnel moves within the Rome City and Floyd County school systems.
Several hires have been made, meaning promotions for some, as well as resignations and one former principal coming out of retirement for a central office post. The changes include administrative positions and in athletics.
Rome City Schools
Jason Self, director of safety and security for the school system, has been hired as assistant principal at Pepperell Middle School beginning this summer. Self was appointed in March 2019 after serving as an assistant principal at several schools. He is a 1993 graduate of Rome High.
Christy Epps, named in November as director of Rome’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education offerings, has been named principal at Madison County High School in Danielsville. A start date has not been listed.
Wayne Groves, the defensive coordinator for the Rome Wolves, is leaving to become the next head football coach at Darlington. He’ll replace the retiring Tommy Atha. Groves was a multisport star at Pepperell High. He joined the Rome High staff in 2015 after serving at Valdosta.
Shane Sams, Rome High’s offensive coordinator, is returning to Warner Robins where he’ll serve as head coach. Sams played quarterback for the Demons, where he graduated in 2008, and later returned as offensive coordinator as Warner Robins finished as state runner-up in 2017 and 2018, according to the AJC. Sams joined Rome High in 2021, replacing Chris Boden who moved to Calhoun High.
Shawn Sutton will serve as associate head coach and receivers coach. Sutton has served as head coach and offensive coordinator at several high school football programs, including; Hoover High School, Valdosta High School, Colquitt County High School and Lowndes County High School. He’s been part of both state champion and national championship teams.
Steve Humphrey is the new offensive coordinator. His resume includes experience as head coach and offensive coordinator at numerous schools including; McEachern High School, Ware County High and Camden County High.
The role of offensive line coach will be filled by Buck Hanson. He has coached for state champions Lee County, Lowndes County and Colquitt County.
Floyd County Schools
Becky McCoy retired as principal from Pepperell Middle in June. She’ll return to Floyd County Schools as executive director of student services effective July 1 following a vote by the school board on Monday.
Patrick Hopper is the new principal of Alto Park Elementary, also effective in July. He currently serves as assistant principal.
Jason Self, mentioned above, was hired by Floyd County Schools following a vote Monday by the Board of Education. He’ll join Pepperell Middle this summer.
This is the time of year when school systems see transition as annual contracts expire at the end of the semester. Both Rome and Floyd County school systems held career fairs on Feb. 4.
As of Friday, the Teach Georgia jobs site showed 16 openings in the Floyd system — all but one for teaching positions — while Rome had 19 including principal of Main Elementary.