A public memorial service has been set for Saturday for Gregory LaSelle Steward Shropshire, 51, who died last week following an wreck in Cobb County.
The service is set for noon Saturday, Aug. 13, in the gymnasium at the Floyd campus of Georgia Highlands College.
According to the obituary from F.K. Jones Funeral Home:
"The family and the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia would like to invite the public and friends to join them for a time to reflect and remember this dynamic public servant... The service theme is 'A Life Worth Celebrating' (and) is an opportunity for the public to show how much Mr. Gregory L. Shropshire meant to the entire community," the posting read. "Face masks are required."
He was a veteran educator with Rome City Schools, a consultant, a principal behind each summer’s Foundation Camp and one of the most active people you’d find in multiple community groups. He also was the cohost of Community Watch from Georgia Highlands with Dr. Jon Hershey.
He served Rome City Schools as an educator at the Rome Transitional Academy from July of 2006 until April of 2019 where he was instrumental in providing not only education but also mentorships for students.
The Rome City Commission took a moment to remember the man and his legacy during their meeting on Monday night.