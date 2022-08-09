A public memorial service has been set for Saturday for Gregory LaSelle Steward Shropshire, 51, who died last week following an wreck in Cobb County.

The service is set for noon Saturday, Aug. 13, in the gymnasium at the Floyd campus of Georgia Highlands College.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In