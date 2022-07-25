Northwest Georgia’s twin Varsity restaurants are on different development paths.
In Rome, demolition permits have been issued for the former Dairy Queen off of Spider Webb Drive, the next step in bringing the restaurant to Rome by 2023. The permit was granted in June and demolition is expected to begin in the next few days at the crossroads of First Street, Broad Street and Martin Luther King Jr.
In Cartersville, The Varsity will rise on a vacant parcel in front of Tractor Supply off of Tennessee Street and James Place, across from the Savoy auto museum. This one seems a few moves ahead of Rome.
So far, the plans have been approved but ground has not been broken, says Randy Mannino, Cartersville’s planning and development director. The Varsity is just one of numerous projects before the city has activity as not slowed down even with rising interest rates, he says.
The Construction Journal estimates the Cartersville restaurant will include up to 4,500 square feet with a construction value of $2.25 million. The Rome location includes 4,358 square feet with outside seating planned as well.
The twin restaurant concept appears to be working for The Varsity. Following the closing and sale of the longtime Athens location for future development, the company announced new restaurants were on the way, one at Parkway Boulevard and the other in the nearby Bethlehem/Winder area at the Gateway and University Parkway. This update is the only clue on the chain’s website: “We are excited to announce that we have broken ground at our new location in Bethlehem, Ga.”
The company also was in the news earlier this summer as interest was announced in developing some of the property around the iconic location in Midtown across from Georgia Tech. A Varsity location would be part of any future plans there, according to Atlanta media reports.
The Varsity also has locations in Kennesaw, Norcross, Dawsonville at the Atlanta airport (concourses C and F) in addition to the North Avenue site.