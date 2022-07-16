Media release: During the 2021-22 school year, 82 Darlington students earned the designation of AP Scholar by The College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program Exams.
“We congratulate our students who choose to challenge themselves within Darlington's rigorous curriculum by taking Advanced Placement classes," said Dean of College Guidance Ivy Brewer.
The College Board’s AP Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to receive college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Students took AP Exams in May 2020 after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on the student’s performance on AP Exams.
Twenty students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Braden J. Bell, Roy Berglund, Belle A. Brooks, Connor B. Brown, Kathryn R. Davidson, Jiulin Dong, Weizhe Feng, Yuchen Han, Philip H. Lataif, Brock C. Lignell, Addison E. Payne, Robert L. Pearson, Collin B. Rego, Bradley L. Smith, Sheng Wang, Yutong Wu, Haitong Xu, Haoyu Yang, Ziyi Yang, and Bojun Yang.
Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Emma E. Adams, Ndiana O. Akpan, Grayson J. Davis, Wesley I. Inman, Jonna A. Massey, Marcus M. Mumber, Mary E. Prusakowski, Katherine G. Scott, Anna R. Shaw, Sarah F. Tunnell, Hamming Wang, and Logan Wu.
Fifty students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Lucy C. Aultman, Chaeli M. Brogdon, Ryland S. Clevenger, Elsa Q. Corbin, Allie Cordell, John Cowan, Tommy R. Cowan, Jake A. Day, Anaya M. Desai, Daniel R. Donadio, David A. Edwards, Logan M. Floyd, Kailey E. Hall, Ian D. Hankinson, Ava G. Herring, Stephanie H. Hughes, Will E. Hughes, Hanzhi Jin, Teresa Jin, Joey A. Kight, Allison F. King, Orafiri Koko, Olivia W. Laughridge, Anzhe Li, Ruiyang Liu, Charles B. May, Eli L. Mayes, Radha R. Miniyar, Thomas D. Monroe, Anthony G. Natarella, Logan M. Parker, Annika S. Patel, Karina C. Patel, Sia A. Patel, Sinay J. Patel, Mary M. Pittman, Maddox R. Pyle, John C. Quandt, Zoe M. Rahn, Emmaline H. Ratledge, Ella S. Roberts, Charles P. Scott, Sophia K. Shumate, Isabella M. Spears, Jake T. Trebus, Caroline A. Warden, Zhenhao Xue, Jiahui Zhang, Cindy Zhou, and Jialue Zhou.